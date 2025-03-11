Ken Barlow says a brief cool down has arrived

Good Tuesday morning,

Temperatures on Monday reached well into the 60’s, not quite enough (1-degree off) to break the record set back in 2015 of 66-degrees.

Today will be much cooler as temperatures struggle to reach the lower 40’s.

The mild weather returns Wednesday and warms up to near 70-degrees again by Friday.

Rain will likely develop by Friday afternoon or evening, but the rest of the week leading up to Friday looks dry.

The rain continues Saturday before falling temperatures change the rain over to snow late in the day or at night. Minor accumulations are possible, but the heaviest snow will be west and north of the metro area this time.

Have a great day!

Ken