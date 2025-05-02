Ken Barlow says a beautiful weekend is ahead

Good Friday morning!

Today will be a cloudy and cool day with a lot of clouds and even a few sprinkles. Skies will slowly clear tonight…just in time for the weekend.

The weekend still looks beautiful!

Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the 60’s to near 70 degrees on Saturday and then jumping well into the 70’s on Sunday!

The temperatures all next week will stay in the 70’s.

This upcoming stretch of warm weather will be the warmest in 6 months!

Have a great weekend!

Ken