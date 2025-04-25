Ken Barlow looks for sunshine later today–keeping a close eye on Monday

Good Friday morning!

After a few leftover showers this morning, skies will slowly clear today and partial sunshine along with dry weather will return for the rest of the day.

Saturday still looks like the better day this weekend with mostly sunny skies before another batch of unsettled weather heads our way with showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday.

On Monday, a Forecast First Alert is in effect.

A Forecast First Alert is issued when the weather will be highly impactful on your plans and possibly your safety.

Look for possible severe thunderstorms by Monday afternoon and evening.

Stay tuned for updates!

Have a great weekend!

Ken