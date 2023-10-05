Ken Barlow is says chilly weather will stick around

Good Thursday morning!

Once again today, afternoon temperatures today will struggle to reach the lower to middle 60’s and there will also be a spotty shower possible this morning, but most of the day will be dry. Gusty winds will pick up to 35 mph at times later today as well.

Chilly weather will be with us on Friday with occasional showers likely.

The chilly weather will stick around for at least part of the weekend as well.

The cool autumn air will be here to start the weekend on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures remaining stuck in the lower 50’s.

Sunshine and temperatures near 60-degrees will move into the state on Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken