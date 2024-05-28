Ken Barlow is forecasting warmer and brighter weather ahead

Good Tuesday morning!

The rather unsettled weather from the holiday weekend will linger for one more day today.

There will be the ongoing chance of a shower or thundershower today before quieter weather settles in for Wednesday and Thursday.

Today, afternoon temperatures will only rise into the middle 60’s and lower 70’s are normally what we’d expect this time of the year.

Tomorrow and Thursday will simply be beautiful. Sunshine and 70s are in the forecast before unsettled, but warm weather moves in on Friday and the weekend.

Ken