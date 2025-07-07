Ken Barlow is forecasting typical July weather this week

Good Monday morning!

I hope you had a great holiday weekend and now it’s back to our normal schedules and normal weather for this time of the year.

Typically, our afternoon temperatures reach the lower 80’s and today we will be in the lower to middle 80’s. In fact, most of the week and this upcoming weekend will be spent in the 80’s.

Sunny skies will start today with increasing clouds and an isolated thunderstorm chance later today and tonight. Severe thunderstorm chances are quite low in the metro today, but higher over Western and Southwestern MN.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Look for showers and thunderstorms to move in to the area for the day on Friday.

An early look at the weekend shows a rather nice stretch on the way with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry weather in the forecast.

Ken