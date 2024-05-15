Ken Barlow is forecasting the return of the 80s

Good Wednesday morning!

While the weather pattern sours just a bit today with a few scattered showers developing toward sunset, most of the day will be dry.

A better chance of showers will remain in the forecast for Thursday as well, but most of the day will also be rain-free.

While no washouts are expected either tomorrow through the weekend, we can expect a few showers and/or a thunderstorm each day into Sunday.

However, Friday looks like a warm and dry day for most of the state.

Saturday looks like another day with a preview of summer as temperatures get close to 80-degrees once again.

Have a great day!

Ken