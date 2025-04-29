Ken Barlow is forecasting the return of sunshine

Good Tuesday morning!

After a very active weather day in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday…today will be much calmer.

We will still see some gusty winds of up to 35 mph at times this morning, but damaging winds will not happen. The wind slowly subside a bit later today.

The wind will continue to die off this evening and Wednesday looks gorgeous. Sunshine and temperatures well into the 60’s are on the way for tomorrow.

Rain showers (not severe) will move into the state, and they will be on and off on Thursday before clearing sets in for the weekend.

The weekend looks great right now. Expect sunshine and temperatures rising to the lower 70’s.

Have a great day!

Ken