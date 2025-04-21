Ken Barlow is forecasting the return of sunshine later today

Good Monday morning!

The rain which began late Easter Sunday afternoon/evening will end this morning and the skies will slowly clear.

Mostly sunny skies will last for the rest of the day. Today’s temperature will reach back toward 60-degrees by later this afternoon.

Another area of showers and possibly thunderstorms will develop late tonight after a dry evening.

After a few lingering morning showers tomorrow, expect sunshine to return on Wednesday before more rain heads our way on Thursday.

Have a great day!

Ken