Ken Barlow is forecasting the return of sunshine!

Good Thursday morning!

It’s not raining!

Partial sunshine and dry weather return to the area this morning and then mostly sunny skies develop this afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm into the 60’s…finally.

Temperatures will rise into the middle to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s starting Friday and last into the upcoming holiday weekend.

Most of the weekend will be rain-free with the only slight chance of an isolated shower on Sunday afternoon.

Have a great day!

Ken