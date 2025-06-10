Ken Barlow is forecasting the return of summer today

Good Tuesday morning!

After some morning clouds, sunshine and warmer temperatures will return today as this afternoon’s temps rise into the upper 70s and the lower 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with warm weather with a few scattered thunderstorms late in the afternoon and during the evening.

There will be another chance of a few thunderstorms on Thursday, but the wettest day of the week will be on Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms (with downpours at times) on Friday will keep temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s.

Mostly dry weather moves in for Father’s Day Weekend.

There is a small shower or thunderstorm chance each day, but at this point most of the will be mainly dry.

Have a great day!

Ken