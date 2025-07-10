Ken Barlow is forecasting the return of muggy air and thunderstorms

Good Thursday morning!

Today will be much more humid and a few degrees warmer than it was over the past few days.

There is a small chance of a shower in the Twin Cities this morning and we will have a slightly better chance of a thunderstorm later this afternoon.

The best chance that showers and possible thunderstorms will break out is overnight tonight.

Look for more showers and thunderstorms to move into the area for the day on Friday, especially the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday afternoon and evening will be the wettest part of the day.

While no severe weather is indicated for Friday, heavy rain will likely fall at times later in the afternoon and evening.

The weekend looks very nice as skies clear on Saturday after lingering morning clouds. Humidity will drop to comfortable levels on Saturday as well.

On Sunday, we can expect mostly sunny skies, warm weather with low humidity.

Ken