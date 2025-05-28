Ken Barlow is forecasting summer’s return

Good Wednesday morning!

The showers which developed on Tuesday will linger today before clearing and much warmer weather arrives starting Thursday.

Today will not be a washout, but a few showers or an isolated afternoon thunderstorm are possible.

Sunshine and warmer weather will return on Thursday with just the small chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Friday will be warmer as summery weather heads back to town in time for the upcoming weekend.

By the weekend, temperatures will really warm up as temperatures jump into the 80’s once again.

Have a great day!

Ken