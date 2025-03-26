Ken Barlow is forecasting some typical March weather ahead

Good Wednesday morning!

Today we will see sunshine and then increasing clouds as temperatures reach into the 50’s once again by this afternoon.

After a few rain showers tonight, Thursday will be another quiet day with mostly sunny skies.

There will be rain showers possible later Thursday night and another round of showers moving in by later Friday into Saturday. A thunderstorm will also be possible.

Showery weather will last into Saturday night with a mix of rain and snow likely changing over to all snow.

Occasional snow is possible on Sunday before tapering later in the day.

Have a great day!

Ken