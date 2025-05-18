Ken Barlow is forecasting some sun at times today

Good Sunday morning,

After a cloudy and blustery start to the weekend on Saturday, we can expect less wind with at least some sunshine and slightly warmer weather developing today.

This upcoming week will be damp with occasional showers beginning Monday afternoon or evening and lasting on and off into Wednesday morning.

The wettest day of the week will be Tuesday with showery, windy and chilly weather expected throughout the day. (Think last Friday’s blustery damp day).

Temperatures will remain stuck in the 40’s to near 50 on Tuesday.

Much warmer and brighter weather will be back Wednesday afternoon through Friday.

Have a great Sunday!

Ken