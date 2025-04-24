Ken Barlow is forecasting showers today

Good Thursday morning!

Mainly cloudy skies will be accompanied by a few scattered showers, mostly later today. I’m not expecting a complete washout– but do look for some scattered showers today.

The showers will continue tonight and early Friday.

Skies will slowly clear Friday and partial sunshine along with dry weather return for the rest of the day.

Saturday still looks like the better day this weekend with mostly sunny skies before another batch of unsettled weather heads our way with showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday.

Monday will also be unsettled with possible heavier thunderstorms. Stay tuned for updates!

Have a great day!

Ken