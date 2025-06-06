Ken Barlow is forecasting scattered showers today and this weekend

Good Friday morning!

Roads are wet in some areas of the state this morning, but most Twin Cities roads are in good driving condition…so far.

There are no heavy showers around the Twin Cities, but there are a few heavier showers near the Brainerd area this morning.

The morning will remain a bit unsettled with scattered showers, but this afternoon will be drier with partial sunshine returning to the area. There is only the slight risk of an isolated thundershower this afternoon.

The chance of scattered showers or thundershowers will last into the weekend, but no washouts are expected.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with afternoon temperatures rising into the 70s.

Sunday will be the coolest day with gusty winds and temperatures holding in the 60’s to near 70 along with those scattered showers.

Have a great weekend!

Ken