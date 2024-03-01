Ken Barlow is forecasting record warmth for the weekend

Good Friday morning!

The warming started on Thursday afternoon when afternoon temperatures nearly reached 60-degrees for the first time since Monday.

The blustery and very cold weather we’ve had for the past day and a half is gone.

Even warmer air is ahead for today and this weekend with record warm temperatures forecasted to be broken.

This weekend will feel like May or even June on Sunday as we get close to a record 70-degrees!

A shower is possible on Sunday afternoon, but most of the weekend will be rain-free.

Cooler weather returns late Sunday night and Monday with a few rain/snow showers on Monday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken