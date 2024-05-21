Ken Barlow is forecasting possible severe storms later today

Good Tuesday morning!

A FORECAST FIRST ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TODAY FOR POSSIBLE AFTERNOON/EVENING SEVERE WEATHER ACCOMPANIED BY HEAVY RAIN

The severe threat increases today.

Southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as a large part of Iowa have the best chance of seeing severe thunderstorms today.

Heavy rain and possible hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado will all be in the cards on Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

While no washouts are expected for the rest of the week and the weekend, Friday looks like it will get showery once again.

Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week.

Most of the holiday weekend looks rain-free with an isolated thunderstorm possible on Sunday and a slightly better chance of a thunderstorm on Memorial Dau.

