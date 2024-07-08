Ken Barlow is forecasting our first 90 of the year

Good Monday morning!

After a damp start way back on the Fourth, our weather dried out nicely across the Twin Cities.

We did have daily afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms pop up here and there and we can expect to see the same for today and the next few days.

Our first 90-degree temperature of the year is on the way for the weekend.

Thursday the heat rises a little bit into the middle 80’s and then upper 80’s for Friday.

We will then see higher humidity and 90-degree temperatures for the weekend.

Each day over the weekend, we may see a thunderstorm or two…but no washouts are in the forecast.

Have a great day!

Ken