Ken Barlow is forecasting one day of summer (this time)

Good Thursday morning!

Sunshine (eventually) and warmer temperatures will arrive across all of Minnesota today with afternoon temperatures getting close to 80-degrees.

The warm weather will not last as another round of non-severe thunderstorms and showers move toward the area on Friday morning.

While no washouts are expected for the weekend, Friday does look like it will be the wettest day.

Most of the holiday weekend looks rain-free with an isolated thunderstorm possible on Saturday and Sunday and a slightly better chance of a thunderstorm or a few showers on Memorial Day.

Have a great day!

Ken