Ken Barlow is forecasting near-record warmth, thunderstorms AND some snow
Good Friday morning,
After a windy and warm (possibly record warm) Friday we will see a few showers and thunderstorms develop toward evening.
The showery weather continues Saturday morning before rapidly falling temperatures change the rain over to snow toward midday.
A dusting of snow is possible in the metro, but the heaviest snow will be far to the west and north. Blizzard conditions are possible across far Western MN for a time on Saturday.
Sunday will be a partly sunny and colder day with gusty winds at times. A passing flurry is possible as well.
St Patrick’s Day looks nice with sunshine and temperatures recovering into the 50’s.
Have a great weekend!
Ken