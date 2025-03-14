Ken Barlow is forecasting near-record warmth, thunderstorms AND some snow

Good Friday morning,

After a windy and warm (possibly record warm) Friday we will see a few showers and thunderstorms develop toward evening.

The showery weather continues Saturday morning before rapidly falling temperatures change the rain over to snow toward midday.

A dusting of snow is possible in the metro, but the heaviest snow will be far to the west and north. Blizzard conditions are possible across far Western MN for a time on Saturday.

Sunday will be a partly sunny and colder day with gusty winds at times. A passing flurry is possible as well.

St Patrick’s Day looks nice with sunshine and temperatures recovering into the 50’s.

Have a great weekend!

Ken