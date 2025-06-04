Ken Barlow is forecasting much cleaner and much warmer weather today

Good Wednesday morning!

Today, the air will be much clearer and cleaner than it was across the state on Tuesday.

Areas of smoke remain across parts of far Eastern MN, SE MN and Western WI. This smoke will clear through the day today.

After some patchy fog this morning, sunshine and seasonable weather will be back today.

Temperatures were stuck in the 50’s and 60’s all day on Tuesday thanks to the morning rain and afternoon clouds.

Today, afternoon temperatures will rise well into the 70s thanks to the return of the sunshine.

Friday looks a bit unsettled with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at times, especially in the morning.

The chance of scattered showers will last into the weekend, but no washouts are expected.

Stay tuned and have a great day!

Ken