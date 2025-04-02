Ken Barlow is forecasting mostly rain for the Twin Cities today

Good Wednesday morning!

After a sloppy night of weather across the area, today will be damp and chilly with occasional rain, which may mix with snow at times.

Most of the Twin Cities metro area picked up a slushy 1” to 3” of snow overnight.

No more accumulating snow for the Twin Cities today.

Snow will increase once again over parts of Central, Northern and Western MN.

These areas will likely end up with over 4” or more of snowfall by the time the snow winds down there later tonight. Winds will be gusty today so blowing snow is possible as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning are in effect for those parts of the state through most of today.

Dry weather does return on Thursday!

Have a great day!

Ken