Ken Barlow is forecasting more warm weather today

Good Wednesday morning!

After the small chance of an early sprinkle, partly to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are in store for the area today.

Afternoon temperatures will likely reach to near 70-degrees by late in the day.

On Thursday, partly sunny skies will be accompanied by a few scattered showers. I’m not expecting a complete washout but do look for a few showers by the afternoon.

Partial sunshine and dry weather return for Friday and Saturday, before another batch of unsettled weather heads our way with showers and a few thunderstorms likely on Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken