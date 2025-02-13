Ken Barlow is forecasting more snow on the way

Good Thursday morning,

FORECAST FIRST ALERT THRU 9AM TODAY FOR WIND CHILLS -25 TO AS LOW AS -30 AT TIMES

Very cold wind chills this morning (as low as -25 at times thru 9am) mean a FORECAST FIRST ALERT is in effect for early this morning due to the dangerously cold wind chill values.

We do have the chance for some light snow Friday and Friday night.

This will not be a big storm.

On Friday, we have a better chance of seeing something along the lines of 1” to 3” by late Friday night.

It’s back to cold and dry for Sunday and most of next week with temperatures dropping below zero at night and mainly single numbers for afternoon maximum temperatures.

Have a great day!

Ken