Ken Barlow is forecasting more snow and rain today

Good Tuesday morning!

After a mostly cloudy early morning, snow and rain will likely arrive in the metro later this morning and this afternoon. The mixed rain and snow will continue into the evening with up to 1” of slushy snow possible.

The snow and rain mix will last overnight into very early Wednesday with another slushy 1” to 2” of snow possible.

Parts of Central, Northern and Western MN will likely end up with 4” or more of snowfall by the time the snow winds down there on Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for those parts of the state through Wednesday.

Wednesday rain will fall across the metro and it will be windy. Rain will taper later Wednesday.

Snow across the rest of the state will slowly end later Wednesday.

Sunshine does return on Thursday.

Have a great day!

Ken