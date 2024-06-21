Ken Barlow is forecasting more rain to start the weekend

Good Friday morning!

Steady and possibly heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to be an issue today through Saturday morning.

A flood watch is in effect for the area from this morning thru Saturday morning.

The state has seen enough rain, but we may see another 1” to 3”+ across most of the state. Isolated amounts of 5” are possible.

Southwestern MN has already seen 2” to 5” of rain overnight and more rain is likely by Saturday morning.

The weekend will get better after a wet start on Saturday morning as temperatures warm into the lower 80’s with sunshine by Sunday.

So, Sunday will be the best day of the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Ken