Ken Barlow is forecasting more mild weather
Good Tuesday morning,
Another mild day is on the way today with increasingly cloudy skies.
Showers are likely late this afternoon/evening and tonight with a few snowflakes mixing in by Wednesday morning…no accumulation is expected.
The milder than normal temperatures will last all week and into the weekend with a dip in the forecast for Saturday.
The dry weather takes over on Wednesday afternoon and carries us through the weekend as well.
Have a great day!
Ken