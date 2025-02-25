Ken Barlow is forecasting more mild weather

Good Tuesday morning,

Another mild day is on the way today with increasingly cloudy skies.

Showers are likely late this afternoon/evening and tonight with a few snowflakes mixing in by Wednesday morning…no accumulation is expected.

The milder than normal temperatures will last all week and into the weekend with a dip in the forecast for Saturday.

The dry weather takes over on Wednesday afternoon and carries us through the weekend as well.

Have a great day!

Ken