Ken Barlow is forecasting more mild weather

By KSTP
Ken Barlow Chief Meteorologist

Good Tuesday morning,

Another mild day is on the way today with increasingly cloudy skies.

Showers are likely late this afternoon/evening and tonight with a few snowflakes mixing in by Wednesday morning…no accumulation is expected.

The milder than normal temperatures will last all week and into the weekend with a dip in the forecast for Saturday.

The dry weather takes over on Wednesday afternoon and carries us through the weekend as well.

Have a great day!

Ken