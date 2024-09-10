Ken Barlow is forecasting more 80’s ahead

Good Tuesday morning!

The warming which started on Sunday and yesterday will continue today as afternoon temperatures reach into the 80’s for only the second time since last Wednesday.

Today will not be as bright as it was on Monday, but partial sunshine is expected. The clouds will thicken a bit around midday and we may see a few sprinkles, but nothing heavy or long-lasting is expected.

Even warmer weather (almost hot!) will move in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will likely reach into the middle to upper 80’s.

Sunshine will rule the week with occasional clouds at times.

The next chance of showers or thunderstorms will come on Saturday, otherwise a very quiet week of weather is on the way!

Have a great day!

Ken