Ken Barlow is forecasting more 50’s ahead

Good Tuesday morning,

Monday was 25 to 30 degrees colder than it was this weekend.

A slight warm up is ahead today and for the next few days.

Sunshine mixed with clouds returns today along with quiet weather for the rest of the week into this weekend.

The only ‘weather’ of note will be just a few rain/snow showers possible Wednesday night and an isolated shower on Thursday.

Sunshine and cooler weather is on the way to start the weekend, followed by another warm up Sunday and on Monday.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time starts early Sunday morning, so remember to spring ahead an hour before bed on Saturday night!

Have a great day!

Ken