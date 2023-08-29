Ken Barlow is forecasting heat for the holiday weekend

Good Tuesday morning!

The very warm weather we had on Monday has left the area…for now.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, but the sun maybe muffled at times by some haze coming from wildfires in Canada (again).

The weather for the rest of the week will be fantastic for the Fair and anything else you want to do outdoors.

Hot weather will invade for the holiday weekend.

First, temperatures today will reach the lower 80’s with a nice northwesterly breeze. Tomorrow, temperatures will rise only into the comfortable 70’s before a big warm up begins later this week.

The eighties will return by Thursday and then expect a hot Labor Day Holiday weekend as temperatures soar into the 90’s along with higher humidity.

Have a great day!

Ken