Ken Barlow is forecasting bright sunshine today

Good Friday morning!

We can expect mainly sunny and warmer weather to take over today into the Saturday. A large, sprawling storm system will then throw a lot of wind and showers our way starting overnight Saturday into Monday.

Saturday will be the brightest and warmest day of the weekend with sunshine and afternoon temperatures rising to near 60-degrees.

Numerous showers and much cooler weather are expected on Sunday and clouds and showers may block the eclipse from most Minnesotans on Monday.

I am holding out hope that by mid afternoon on Monday enough dry air moves into the area to bring at least some breaks in the clouds. We will keep you updated, but at this point viewing the eclipse in most of MN and Wisconsin does not look hopeful.

A big warm up is on the way next week with several dry days with temperatures in the 60’s expected.

Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Ken