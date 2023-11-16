Ken Barlow is forecasting another very windy and warm day today

Good Thursday morning!

After a day of quiet weather, we will see very gusty winds develop today and tonight.

In fact, today will be a near carbon copy of Tuesday.

Temperatures with partial sunshine will reach the mild middle 60’s before a big cool down after 5PM and lasts through Friday.

Friday we will see sunshine, but temperatures will only reach the lower 40’s. These temperatures are cooler than they’ve been, but they are only returning to normal November levels.

The milder than normal weather pattern and sunshine will return for the upcoming weekend!

A bigger cooling is on the way next week, as the coldest weather of the fall moves into the state.

Good news for travelers next week. No major weather disruptions are expected.

Have a great day!

Ken