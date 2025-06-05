Ken Barlow is forecasting another mostly dry day today

Good Thursday morning!

Expect a sunny start to the day today and then clouds will increase this afternoon. Although most of the day will be dry, there is the slight chance of a late day/evening shower or thunderstorm.

A better chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms (not severe) will head our way later tonight and Friday morning

Friday morning looks unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the afternoon will be drier with partial sunshine returning to the area.

The chance of a few scattered showers will last into the weekend, but no washouts are expected.

Stay tuned and have a great day!

Ken