Ken Barlow is forecasting another damp day today

Good Wednesday morning!

The damp weather will stick around today. We will see more on and off showers and drizzle throughout the day.

The rain will not be as heavy as it was on Tuesday, and the wind will not be as strong. It is still not going to be a pleasant day.

Showers and drizzle will slowly move on late tonight.

Partial sunshine returns on Thursday and temperatures will slowly warm into the 60’s.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s starting Friday and last into the upcoming holiday weekend.

Most of the weekend will be rain-free with the only chance of rain coming Sunday afternoon and the showers that may develop will be few.

Have a great day!

Ken