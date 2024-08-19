Ken Barlow is forecasting another beauty today

Good Monday morning!

Another beautiful day is on the way today!

If you enjoyed the gorgeous weather on Sunday, you will most certainly love today’s weather.

The nice weather will last through Wednesday and most of the day on Thursday…the start of The Great Minnesota Get Together.

Those attending the Becky G concert will likely want to bring along a form of cover, just in case the showers start at concert time.

The weather clears on Friday and really heats up to near 90-degrees this first weekend of the Fair…of course!

Have a great day!

Ken