Ken Barlow is forecasting another beautiful July day today

Good Wednesday morning!

Sunshine and warm weather is on the way again today along with low humidity. Patchy clouds will develop this afternoon.

The next chance of rain will come in the form of thunderstorm later Thursday afternoon.

Thursday will also be warmer and much more humid than the past few days.

Showers and possible thunderstorms will break out Thursday night.

Look for steadier showers and thunderstorms to move into the area for the day on Friday.

Friday will be the wettest day of this week.

While no severe weather is indicated for Friday, heavy rain will likely fall at times.

The weekend looks very nice as skies clear on Saturday after a lingering morning shower.

On Sunday, we can expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity and mainly dry weather and the chance of a thunderstorm in the evening.

Ken