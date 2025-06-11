Ken Barlow is forecasting an unsettled few days ahead

Good Wednesday morning!

Today will be mostly dry with warm weather and increasing clouds. We may see an isolated rain shower this morning.

There will be a better chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms late in the afternoon and this evening.

There will be another chance of thunderstorms on Thursday.

By Thursday night, some of the rain will fall heavily at times and many of us around the Twin Cities will see an inch or two of rain by noon on Friday.

Other areas to the south and west of the metro may see over 3” of rain in spots. Look out for standing water in areas overnight Thursday and early Friday.

Scattered showers on Friday will keep temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s.

Mostly dry weather moves in for Father’s Day Weekend.

There is a small shower or thunderstorm chance each day, but at this point most of the weekend will be mainly dry.

Have a great day!

Ken