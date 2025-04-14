Ken Barlow is forecasting a windy and cooler day today

Good Monday morning!

After a warm weekend, today will be much cooler. On Sunday most areas got very close to 70-degrees but today expect afternoon temperatures of only near 50-degrees with a lot of clouds.

Add a very gusty northwesterly wind of up to 40 mph at times, and it will feel like it’s in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s for most of the day today.

A passing shower cannot be ruled out, but for most of the day it will be rain free.

The weather on Tuesday will improve with partial sunshine returning to the area. Expect a breezy day tomorrow, but it will not be as windy as today.

Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures on Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Ken