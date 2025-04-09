Ken Barlow is forecasting a weekend warm up

Good Wednesday morning!

Today will not be quite as sunny as it was yesterday and on Monday.

Along with more clouds today we may see just a few hit or miss light morning showers. No washout is expected. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds early this afternoon.

On Thursday, the milder weather will once again bring a few rain showers to the area before mostly dry weather and 60’s head our way by Friday and the weekend.

In fact, by Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Have a great day!

Ken