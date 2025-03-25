Ken Barlow is forecasting a warming trend

Good Tuesday morning!

Most of the day today will be quiet with increasing cloud cover as the day goes on.

A few spots could see a random pop-up shower or rumble of thunder this afternoon and early this evening.

The rest of the week looks rather quiet as well and mild with a chance of some rain moving in by later Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures on Thursday will reach to near 60-degrees and then into the 60’s on Friday out ahead of the weekend storm.

Showery weather will last into Sunday with a mix with and possibly a change over to snow possible.

Have a great day!

Ken