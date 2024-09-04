Ken Barlow is forecasting a warmer, sunny day

Good Wednesday morning!

Today will be the sixth day in a row of beautiful late summer weather as sunshine and temperatures near 80-degrees return to the state.

Today will also be a few degrees warmer than it was on Tuesday.

The warmer weather which started on Tuesday will stick around today as afternoon temperatures reach into the lower 80’s.

A strong cold front will move into the area after midnight tonight/Thursday morning and trigger a couple of things.

First, the front will bring us a few thunderstorms very early on Thursday.

Secondly, the front will bring the coolest weather of the summer so far.

Afternoon temperatures starting on Friday and this weekend will only rise into the 60’s!

Have a great day,

Ken