Ken Barlow is forecasting a warmer day today

Good Wednesday morning!

Today we will see plenty of sunshine to start the day before some clouds move into the state this afternoon turning our skies partly sunny.

Temperatures will rise well into the 60’s later this afternoon.

Rain showers (not severe) will move into the state tonight.

The scattered showers will continue on Thursday (especially in the afternoon) before clearing sets on Friday and for the upcoming weekend.

The weekend looks great right now.

Expect sunshine and temperatures rising to near 70 on Saturday and then well into the 70’s on Sunday!

Have a great day!

Ken