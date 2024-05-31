Ken Barlow is forecasting a warmer and mainly dry weekend

Good Friday morning!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for a few more hours before moving on later this morning.

After several hours of midday (mostly) dry air, another round of showers and possible thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and this evening.

Today’s temperatures will hover around 70-degrees, before warming this upcoming weekend.

A mostly warm and mostly dry weather moves in for the weekend. No all-day rains are in the forecast, but on both Saturday and Sunday there may be an isolated thunderstorm.

By Sunday night, a few severe storms will be possible, especially to the north of the metro. Sunday night does bear watching for the metro for possible heavy rain and perhaps a severe storm or two. We will keep an eye on it for you…as always.

Today will be the wettest day of the next several days.

Have a great weekend!

Ken