Ken Barlow is forecasting a warm week of weather

Today, temperatures are already in the upper 30's and lower 40's and headed toward 50-degrees later today.

Good Monday morning,

What a difference a week makes!

Last Monday it stayed below zero all day long across most of the state.

Today, temperatures are already in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and headed toward 50-degrees later today.

The milder than normal temperatures will last all week and into the weekend with a few dips in the forecast for Saturday.

Rain showers are likely Tuesday night and by Wednesday morning, the rain showers may mix with a few snowflakes. No accumulating snow is expected at this time.

The dry weather takes over on Wednesday afternoon and carries us through the weekend.

Have a great, warm day!

Ken