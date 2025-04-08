Ken Barlow is forecasting a warm up beginning today

Good Tuesday morning!

After a much blustery and chilly day on Monday, a warmup begins anew today!

The first thing you will notice as you step out the door is that the wind is gone. No wind chills to talk about today!

Today will bring more sunshine and milder temperatures which will rise into the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees by the afternoon.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the milder weather will also bring a few rain showers to the area before mostly dry weather and 60’s head our way by Friday and the weekend.

In fact, by Sunday afternoon temperatures will be close to 70-degrees.

Have a great day!

Ken