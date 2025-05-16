Ken Barlow is forecasting a very windy day today

Good Friday morning,

Today’s weather will be much cooler than it has been this week.

A strong wind blowing from the southwest and then from the west will be with us all day. We may see wind gusts as high as 45 mph with occasional showers throughout the day.

The weekend shows much cooler and blustery weather on the way for Saturday with lots of clouds and a few sprinkles.

Expect less wind with at least partial sunshine and slightly warmer weather developing on Sunday.

Next week will be damp with occasional showers beginning Monday and lasting on and off into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 60’s each afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

Ken