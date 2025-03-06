Ken Barlow is forecasting a very quiet stretch of weather
The storm is over and officially at MSP 9.4” of snow fell on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The winds have died down and it will be a much calmer day of weather today.
In fact, a stretch of dry and increasingly milder weather begins today and by Sunday, temperatures will be near 50-degrees!
