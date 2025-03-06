Ken Barlow is forecasting a very quiet stretch of weather

The winds have died down and it will be a much calmer day of weather today. In fact, a stretch of dry and increasingly milder weather begins today and by Sunday, temperatures will be near 50-degrees!

Good Thursday morning,

The storm is over and officially at MSP 9.4” of snow fell on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The winds have died down and it will be a much calmer day of weather today.

In fact, a stretch of dry and increasingly milder weather begins today and by Sunday, temperatures will be near 50-degrees!

Have a great day!

Ken