Ken Barlow is forecasting a very nice July weekend

Happy Friday!

Partial sunshine will return today along with warm and muggy weather.

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the latter part of this afternoon and evening hours. It will be muggy and warm as well.

While no severe weather is indicated for today, heavy rain will likely fall at times during any thunderstorms which do develop later in the afternoon and evening. Pretty typical for thunderstorms.

The weekend looks very nice as early clouds and possibly a shower on the east side clear out on Saturday.

Humidity will drop to comfortable levels on Saturday as well.

A refreshing northwesterly breeze will develop at 10-20 mph.

On Sunday, we can expect mostly sunny skies and warm weather with low humidity.

Have a great weekend

Ken